Happy Birthday, Mia Khalifa! As the OnlyFans queen turns 28 today, we would like to take a look back at all the gym fashion goals she has given us. Khalifa is very particular about her fitness and loves to hit the gym to get those chiselled abs. However, she also loves her fans equally and keeps sharing with us the glimpses of her gym life. Khalifa owns a perfect hourglass figure and for her gym sessions, she usually goes for perfect gym tights along with comfortable yet sexy sports bras. In most of these pics, she keeps a clean, makeup-less look and out of the bed hair, usually in a messy bun or a high ponytail.

Khalifa recently took to Twitter to voice her opinion about India's Farmer protest. "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest" wrote Mia Khalifa on Twitter with a picture of the protestors holding a placard that reads "Stop Killing Farmers". Mia had also recently tweeted stating that she is determined not to bow from her stance. Khalifa took to Twitter to share pictures of a protest against her and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, where protesters are holding placards stating: "Mia Khalifa regains consciousness", which seems to take a dig at her porn past.

Mia Khalifa has also spoken about the injustice that happened towards her while she the handful of XXX videos. The OnlyFans star is as bold and vocal as HOT she is. She knows how to put forth a piece of her mind as and when needed. Today on her birthday, let's take a look at some of her best gym looks ever:

Double Ponytail With Glasses!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Just Chilling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Them Abs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Sun-Kissed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Mia Khalifa, recently gave away some chilling revelations that made all the youngsters on TikTok vouch for #JusticeForMiaKhalifa. She shed lights on how she was tricked and sexually abused in her initial days by a vogue photographer and it is the most infuriating detail, the last straw. But the good news is that a petition demanding justice for Mia Khalifa has already received one million signatures. The petition demands Mia Khalifa's domain name to be returned and her videos to be removed by big enterprises. Mia Khalifa Reveals Chilling Secrets From The Time Her Famous Hijab Video Went Viral and How She Was Sexually Exploited by 'Vogue Photographer' and Bang Bros.

The XXX platform is known to not conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna came closer to fans via the XXX website. OnlyFans doesn't serve porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).