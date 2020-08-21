Hayden Panettiere is a stunner in reel and real life. The actress who started to act at the very tender age of 11 months is still ruling hearts. Popularly known to be part of shows like Heroes and Nashville, Hayden also happens to be a fashion darling. From appearing at larger than life events in customised gowns, making noise by flaunting her baby bump to even breaking the style charts with her polished looks, Panettiere understands style very well. On August 21, 2020, the actress turns a year older and celebrates her 31st birthday. And so we thought of taking you back in time and introduce you with some of her red carpet hits. Joe Jonas Birthday Special: His Eccentric Fashion Choices are Not Everyone's Cup of Tea (View Pics).

Be it a black and white dress, something body-hugging to even flashing her sexy self, she’s done it all. Remember, the babe has hardly had any miss in the style department and so you can surely take some notes from her. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Amy Adams Birthday Special: 'Elegance Never Goes Out of Style' and She is a Firm Believer in That (View Pics).

The Magical Colour - Black And White

If you are someone who is even a bit into fashion, you’ll know that black and white are the two colours always at the top. Here we see Hayden in a black-white dress with a little slit. We loved how she chose just baubles as an accessory which blended in quite well with her gelled hairdo. This one is from Golden Globes 2014.

Lacy Affair

Hayden turned heads at Environmental Media Awards 2013 in lacy wear. The interesting part about her attire here is that it’s kinda lacy from the top and a skirt from the bottom. Not to miss, her top-notch hairstyle.

Oh-La-La

It’s not always about flaunting skin and Hayden at United People Charity Night (2010) is a clear example of the same. In a little black dress with coveted up back, she looked bold and fab.

The Sparkling Moment

At Emmy’s 2014, the girl opted for a low-cut silver floor-sweeping gown where she flaunted her growing baby bump. Hayden’s silver dress was just perfect for the celebration.

Simplicity

Up next, we have Panettiere at the Critics Choice Awards 2016 where she went for a subtle simple dress in a pastel shade and flaunted her assets. Not to miss, her broad smile and open hairstyle.

The OTT Gown

Now, MET gala has a rule either you go big or go home. For the same event in 2014, the actress walked the red carpet in a shoulderless Cinderella kinda ball gown and looked pretty.

Fringes Are In

Last on our list, we see Hayden going the fringe way in a short dress at the 46th Country Music Awards. The glittery dress suited and fitted her to the 't'. Nice!!

So, that was it. The above ones are our favourite Hayden Panettiere red carpet moment. In a nutshell, her fashion choices vary as per trends and situation which is indeed a cool thing. Here’s wishing her a happy 31st from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

