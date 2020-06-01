HOT! Esha Gupta Flaunts Massive Cleavage in Unbuttoned Denim Jacket and High-Waisted Black Knickers (View Pic)

Esha Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you're one of 5 million followers of Esha Gupta on Instagram, then you ought to be aware of the latest development on her Insta feed. The 34-year-old Bollywood actress and social media personality has deleted every single post from the photo-sharing platform. She did so after her Instagram account was hacked several times in a span of three times. However, Esha posted a new pic, and it will surely blow away your Monday Blues and how! The Rustom actress shared a scintillating photo that has her flashing cleavage in an unbuttoned shirt and a pair of high-waisted black knickers! Esha Gupta Looks Piping Hot in her New Picture in a White Monokini.

Esha Gupta is known for her sexy photoshoots and even more sensual figure. The Jannat 2 star who has been bogged down by several hacking attempts lately shared a too-hot-to-handle to help cheer up her fans. This picture, what appears to be a part of a bold and glamorous photoshoot, has Esha dressed up in nothing but an unzipped denim jacket. She has worn this over a sexy lace high-waisted knickers, elevating the hotness quotient infinitely. In fact, her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar could not contain his excitement seeing his hot girlfriend's latest post as he left a heart emoticon in the comments' section. Esha Gupta's Seductive Picture in her Racy White Lingerie Will Make Your Jaw Drop.

Earlier, fans and followers of Esha Gupta's Instagram page noticed several photos and videos of the actress to have vanished from the feed. Seeing the concern of her fans, the actress shared an update on her Insta story. She wrote, "Guys don't panic, m absolutely fine.. account kept getting hacked over the last 3 days.. Trying to get as many posts back as possible.. will be up and running soon.. Thank you for all those checking up on me. #stayhomestaysafe [sic]." This message bought many sighs of relief to her fans.