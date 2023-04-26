Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is witnessing some good numbers at the box office. It managed to earn a total of Rs 68 crore in its first weekend and the numbers are only expected to increase with time. The movie has a huge star cast which also stars three debutantes in Shehnaaz Gill (Bollywood debut), Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. While you have definitely heard about Shehnaaz and Palak's social media presence, we bet Vinali is relatively a new name for y'all. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Jee Rahe The Hum: Salman Khan Is 'Falling in Love' With Pooja Hegde in This Romantic Track (Watch Teaser Video).

Vinali hails from Chattisgarh and won the title of Miss Chattisgarh in 2017. She later participated in Femina Miss East India and even bagged the crown. We have been following Bhatnagar on Instagram and we must say, the girl has fine taste in fashion. She's a fashionista in the making and the pictures on her social media account are proof of that. From a classic little black dress to an ethnic drape, Vinali has her palette filled with charming pieces and we are here to cherish all of them. So, what are we waiting for? Let's go on this ride together. Salman Khan Puts His Six-Pack Abs on Display; Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Star's New HOT Pic on Insta Cannot Be Missed!

Flaunting Her Washboard Abs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinali Bhatnagar (@vinali_bhatnagar)

Resembles a Pretty Bridesmaid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinali Bhatnagar (@vinali_bhatnagar)

Go Green!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinali Bhatnagar (@vinali_bhatnagar)

Party Ready

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinali Bhatnagar (@vinali_bhatnagar)

Reminds us Of Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinali Bhatnagar (@vinali_bhatnagar)

Saree Saga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinali Bhatnagar (@vinali_bhatnagar)

Tres Chic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinali Bhatnagar (@vinali_bhatnagar)

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh and Bhumika Chawla in key roles.

