A Glam Goddess is really what Malaika Arora really is! There is a plausible reason why Malaika Arora is an undisputed style cynosure for fashion aficionados. An easy penchant of making even the most basic look work in her stride coupled with an innate ability to ring in high octane glamour with all things bling - shimmer, metallic and shine! We have said it before and reiterate it - we are absolutely in love with her interpretations of the raging metallic trend. One of the hottest mommies on the block, Malaika pulls it all off with an unmissable whiff of confidence, flaunting her enviable frame with sleek hair, subtle glam in tow. Sassy and sexy always are Malaika Arora's thriving vibes. Her style has evolved only for the better over the years now. Her partner in crime is her fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani. Malaika turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her savage shimmer moments from recent times.

Malaika's stint as a former supermodel aids her carefully curated looks. While she has a way with the recently evolved gym/Yoga style, here's a closer look at her on-duty style. Malaika Arora Struts, Twirls and Stuns In her Charming Monochrome Outfit for India's Best Dancer Shooting.

It was a shimmering ivory-toned ensemble by Evyator Myor teamed with jewellery by Atul. Wavy hair, glossy makeup upped the vibe.

Malaika Arora Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a beaudelle sequin body and skirt in the peacock tone from The Dolls House. Textured waves with a matching headband, bronzed makeup and silver stilettos completed her vibe.

An Atelier Zuhra silver shimmery gown with feather trimmings was accentuated with red manicured nails, sleek hair and nude glam.

A golden shimmery Galina Podzolko frame flattering gown was accompanied by wavy hair and nude glam.

A Dany Atrache frame hugging gown with dramatic sleeves had an elegant updo and subtle makeup for company.

An Amit Aggarwal purple sequined pantsuit was elevated by sleek hair, diamond danglers and a glossy glam.

A pink Malak El Ezzawy dress was upped by metallic heels, dainty baubles by Ayana, wavy hair and nude glam. Malaika Arora's Alluring All-Blue Look Suits Her To a 'T!'

High octane glamour is perennially her mood, right from those slinky slip dresses, zippered dresses to sequined dresses, celebrating the curve and bringing on the bling! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

