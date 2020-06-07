Malaika Arora Has Swapped Her Gym Wear for the Lockdown Quintessential Lazy, Breezy Kaftan!

Malaika Arora in The Kaftan Company (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, first things first! Glamour never takes a day off for she is the resident Glamazon of Bollywood! While her way with the recently evolved gym/Yoga style saw her giving us ample reasons to marvel at her toned frame every week before the lockdown, she excelled at stunning us and how! On duty, Malaika's glamour quotient with her sartorial style offerings devised to perfection with fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani keeps us hooked. As one of the hottest mommies on the block who defies age with her spunk, Malaika has earned a rare knack to look equally alluring in the most basic gym wear to glittery ensembles. Swapping athleisure for the relaxed, comfortable and easy vibe of a kaftan, Malaika took to Instagram to share her style change. She tagged Kareena Kapoor whose love for the lockdown ubiquitous kaftan was well flaunted recently. Zero glam, messy hair accompanied.

A supermodel of the 90s, Malaika Arora's kaftan love rightly belongs to the trans-seasonal staple clothing trend that is chic and comfortable all bundled in one. Malaika Arora Flashes Her Gorgeous Smile to Send Out a Positive Message and It is Sure to Your Saturday!

Malaika Arora - Kaftan Love

A multi printed kaftan from The Kaftan Company, messy wavy hair and a natural look greeted us. Malaika Arora! Shimmer On, the Blingtastic Diva in Galina Podzolko!

Malaika Arora in The Kaftan Company (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Malaika is seen as a celebrity judge on reality shows, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.