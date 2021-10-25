Malaika Arora sure knows how to be a show-stealer. While she has a penchant for bold outfits and loves wearing gorgeous necklines, she also makes a strong, compelling case for power dressing on several occasions. With the help of B-town's ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri, Malaika recently turned up some heat in a sensuous bottle green pantsuit and needless to say, she pulled off this look with extreme ease. It was sharp, semi-formal and oh-so-stunning. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

Malaika's green pantsuit belonged to the house of Judy Zhang. She paired her outfit with an emerald choker by Curio Cottage and a pair of strappy heels. Dark, smoky eyes, highlighted cheeks, matt pink lips, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows completed her look further. She tied her hair in a messy ponytail and picked a contrasting yellow clutch to go with her look. Don't know about you folks but we are definitely digging this new look of hers. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora's Metallic Maxi Dress by Gemy Maalouf (Vote Now).

Malaika Arora in Judy Zhang

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika recently celebrated her big birthday with beau Arjun Kapoor and he had the most adorable wish for his ladylove. The munni of Bollywood and her sartorial shenanigans have always boggled our minds and here's looking forward to more such appearances by her.

