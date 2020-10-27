Mira Kapoor, the star wife, millennial mommy and a style icon slowly by steadily transformed herself. Mira Rajput Kapoor also a quintessential industry outsider stamped her presence as a fashion-conscious millennial with her poignant style and a salient sass. Her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor is a certified style icon. Mira too keeps the style vibe going on with her subtle and sartorial sensibilities along with a demure beauty game in tow. Her fashion choices have only evolved with time and having flitted from one styling sensibilities to another. Mommy to two adorable munchkins - Misha and Zain, Mira is known for her laid back and easy styles, dabbling it with an enviable and cool demeanour. A recent subtle style of hers featuring a loose white shirt had us hooked. Designer Pooja and Keyur's patchwork short merged chic sensibilities of a relaxed fit white shirt with artisanal sensibilities.

Giving those ruffles, opulent ethnic ensembles, crisp separates, high fashion frame flattering creations a break with a subtle vibe, here's a closer look. Mira Kapoor in a Rs. 20,000 Saree Dress Is Versatile Cool and Minimalist Chic All at Once!

Mira Kapoor - Sublime Charm

A Pooja and Keyur loose shirt with patchwork neckline worth Rs. 11,750 was teamed with a subtle glam and a non-fussy hairdo. Mira Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture from Her Pregnancy Days.

Mira Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Giving the homegrown labels a worthy shout out, Mira Kapoor delighted with this look.

