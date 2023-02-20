CityLights actress Patralekhaa celebrates her birthday on February 20. The actress tied the knot with her fellow co-star, Rajkummar Rao after dating for a very long period of time. And while her rich and elegant wedding looks soon became the talk of the town, we were always a big admirers of her sense of styling. Patralekhaa's ethnic wardrobe, in particular, has been our most favourite and it's time we share some of her looks from the evergreen collection. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Share A Mushy Pic Posing In Front Of Eiffel Tower; Arjun Kapoor Reacts.

From stunning kanjeevarams from the house of Raw Mango yo Anamika Khanna's splendid designs, Patralekhaa has some of the best saree designs available on the block. And thanks to her beautiful Bengali features, she's able to nail these stunning designs to the hilt. There's a certain aura around her that makes you fall in love with her, harder each time. If you are a saree lover, it's only essential that you check out these statement pieces from her personal wardrobe. Trust us, you won't be disappointed! To make it easier for you, we have curated a list of some of our personal favourites for you to ogle at. So without wasting any more time, let's delve right into it. Gulkanda Tales: Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi And Patralekhaa To Star In Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime Series!

In Raw Mango

In Raw Mango

In Anamika Khanna

In a Beautiful Kanjeevaram Saree

In Kresha Bajaj

Happy Birthday, Patralekhaa!

