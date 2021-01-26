The world loves Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as there's no one like her. Be it talking sense in each of her interviews, being a flag bearer of women empowerment, slaying it in the acting department to even making fashion pundits go wow with her style shenanigans, she's an inspiration to many out there. Currently, she is busy promoting her flick The White Tiger. However, amid this, she has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram as the cover girl of Marie Claire for its Spring 2021 issue and we are impressed! Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: A Perpetual Red Carpet Glamazon, Eloquent and Exquisite, She Brings Her Own Sassy Spotlight!

The global icon in the photos can be seen opting for flashy colourful outfits. As we all know that spring is about stunning shades and we see PeeCee going the same route. From pretty pinks, striking red to tangy orange, the diva looks tempting in every look. However, our favourite is the one in which her hair is all gelled up and she poses in pink attire. All in all, we are loving Marie Claire's classic style palette here. Check out the pictures below. Met Gala Recap: When Priyanka Chopra and Her Fashion Tidings Snowballed Into a Fiesty, Fabulous and Fierce Fashion Avalanche!

If given a chance to score Priyanka's above looks, we would definitely give a 10/10 to her for looking this alluring on the mag cover and other photos. Priyanka for MC is styled by Joanna Schlenzka whereas her makeup is done by Ninni Nummela. Having said that, the attitude which PeeCee brings while posing as the cover girl is insane man. Kudos to her. Stay tuned!

