Radhika Madan Kickstarts Angrezi Medium Promotions With a Pop of Pink, Some Checks and Oodles of Sass!

Radhika Madan for Angrezi Medium promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As one of the few television actors to have made an impressive debut on the silver screen, Radhika Madan is an absolute delight to reckon with. The petite framed, flawless beauty rose to fame with the role of Ishani from 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi'. Having debuted with the Vishal Bharadwaj directed venture, Pataakha, Radhika is all set to woo us with her next role as Tarika Bansal in Angrezi Medium. Radhika Madan had us hooked, booked and cooked with the promotional style for Angrezi Medium. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the millennial's pop of pink meets checks affair was aptly and deftly complemented by a sassy demeanour.

A trained dancer who loves choreographing, Radhika's fashion game is refreshing and chic. Steal a glance at her recent style moment. Radhika Madan - Glamour, Sparkle and Splendour All On Point!

Radhika Madan - Pink and Checks

A pink pussy bow top from River Island was teamed with a checkered zippered skirt by Mad Glam. Heels by Zara, textured wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her vibe. Radhika Madan Is Creating Her Own Sunshine In A Bright Yellow Retrofete Dress!

The Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017). Featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film is set to be released on 20 March 2020. She will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles, slated for a release this year in September.