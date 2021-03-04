She rose to being a promising talent and a bonafide style cynosure in 2020. Sanjana Sanghi delighted with her role of Kizzie Basu in Dil Bechara. This break came after a series of cameo appearances in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. On the fashion front, this LSR college graduate has been giving humble homegrown labels a worthy tap even before it became a trend. Her arsenal can be best described as high street easy, bohemian chic, laidback and easy. She doesn't jump aboard the trend bandwagon and chooses to showcase styles that are an extension of her pleasing personality. A recent style saw her pulling off a blazer dress with a pair of thigh-high boots!

Crisp styles with a millennial vote of confidence are much sought after as they are more relatable, relevant, accessible and one of a kind. Sanjana's style interpretation of the classic blazer dress with a pair of snazzy boots define pieces that are a wardrobe must have wardrobe. Styled by Khyati Busa, here's a closer look at Sanjana's style. Sanjana Sanghi Reminds Us Why Sheer Dresses Can Be Edgy Chic and a Worthy Wardrobe Addition!

Sanjana Sanghi - Street Style Brilliance

An off-white blazer dress was paired off with thigh-high boots in white. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi Is Sparking Off Some Effortless Brilliance in Bandhej for Dil Bechara Promotions!

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. She will be seen in Om: The Battle Within, an upcoming actiom film sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur.

