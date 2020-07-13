Sanjana Sanghi is all set to woo us as the leading lady opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. The trailer clocked in an astonishing 6.1 million likes on YouTube within 24 hours. With cameos in Rockstar, Fukrey Returns and Hindi Medium, Sanjana Sanghi, a Journalism & Mass Communication graduate from Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi is a delight when it comes to fashion. A poster girl for easy millennial styles that's often laidback and fuss-free, homegrown labels are her regular go-to. Her Instagram feed is a delightful melange of all kinds of styles driving home the much-needed vibe of sustainable fashion on quite a few occasions. A throwback vibe from November 2019 had Sanjana stunning in a blue sharara set with a minimal accessory and beauty game. Keeping it simple, significant and subtle, Sanjana's lucid style had us smitten.

One can never err in pastel shades. Here's a closer look at Sanjana's style interpretation with the now-wardrobe ubiquitous festive gharara. Sanjana Sanghi Spins a Splendid Style Story in Checks and Bows!

Sanjana Sanghi - For The Love Of White

A frosty blue Monika and Nidhi embellished gharara set worth Rs.71,000 was teamed with a dainty necklace earring set from the House of Aynat. Wavy hair and natural glam completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi Is Giving the Good Old Corduroy a New Lease of Life, Here’s How!

Sanjana Sanghi Ethnic Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).