Sanjeeda Shaikh celebrates her birthday day and here's wishing her a great day ahead. The Taish actress who's busy signing multiple projects these days is a fashionista born to rule our hearts. One look at her Instagram account and you're convinced that she loves social media and her posts are informal. She's a fitness freak and doesn't mind flaunting her toned body. On days when she isn't shooting for web shows or isn't busy with her professional commitments, Shaikh's making the most of her tag - 'fashionista.' Kun Faya Kun: Taish's Harshavardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh to Reunite for Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director's Next.

While she loves her modern outfits, she believes in slaying in ethnic ones as well. From simple sarees to lehenga choli, Sanjeeda's ethnic wardrobe is filled with some amazing designs and you can find them on her Instagram. A special round of applause for the way she styles her traditional appearances. They are elegant and extremely fuss-free. With her tall and lean frame, she manages to nail some of the most basic and complicated designs. On that note, let's have a look at her ethnic wardrobe. Sanjeeda Sheikh Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About The Ek Hasina Thi Beauty.

Vision in White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Stunning as Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Keeping It Simple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Monochrome Fashion Done Right

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Who's Sexier, Sanjeeda or Her Dress?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Sultry in Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Sanjeeda Shaikh's missing from the TV scenario for the longest of time. While she has already marked her web debut and is looking forward to more such ventures, let's hope she has few announcements to make very soon. Until then, here's wishing her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Sanjeeda! Keep slaying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).