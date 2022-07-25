The TikTok queen is always in-line with her sultry looks that amass millions of likes on social media who just love her cheeky presence. Addison Rae, a social media influencer and American actress, actively posts content that is all fashion and WOW! Be it a sexy bikini look or a stunning party style, Rae owns it all! She is undoubtedly a seductress who raises the temperature and sets the internet ablaze every time she posts a picture on social networking websites. So, let's have a look at Rae's sensual swimsuit looks that are an all-time inspiration for the beach ladies who want to stun in their bathing suits. Scroll down to view her hot pics now! 7 Times When Kendall Jenner Broke the Internet With Her Bikini Pictures.

To give a bit of background, Addison started her TikTok career in 2019 and gained massive popularity for her trendy dance videos. In the year 2020, she was named the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes. The 21-year-old influencer also made her acting debut through the Netflix original He's All That in the upcoming year. She even launched her single 'Obsessed', which is an American dance-pop song. As of March 2022, Rae was the fourth most-followed individual on TikTok as she hoarded over 87 million followers on the platform. After that, how can we not talk about her fashion goals which have always been the most talked-about topics over the internet?

Green String Bikini

The Rat and Boa swimsuit looks mind-blowing on the fashionista who exudes a carefree look in the most steamy way possible. Her nude lips and pink blush will surely take the beach blues away!

Addison Rae in Green Bikini

Grey Two-Piece Swimsuit

Addison Rae flaunted her sexy back in the stylish two-piece swimwear that made her fans skip a beat. Her backless bikini is just perfect for a sunny summer bath.

Addison Rae in Grey Two-Piece Swimsuit

Plunging Neckline Long Dress

Making a stylish statement is never new for this sexy dancer-turned-actress who took to a scenic beach and radiated fresh energy in a hot black plunging-neck dress. What a look!

Addison Rae in Black Beach Dress

Checkered Halter Neck Top with Canvas Shorts

Two-piece style again! The Jacquemus check-pattern halter neck top and high-rise shorts is a thumbs-up for all beach lovers. This gorgeous inspo is flashing her voluptuous figure like anything!

Addison Rae in Checkered Two-Piece Suit

Lace-Detailed Pink Bikini

The social media darling is oozing oomph in an itty-bitty swimsuit that came from the racks of Sant'Elia. She is making a splash with her trendsetting looks and putting her own spin on the classic bikini style.

Addison Rae in Stylish Pink Bikini

Addison is definitely on fire! These pictures show that she is a beach beauty who makes her fans swoon over her sexiest bikinis and voguish swimwear. She truly radiates a new look every time most flawlessly and effortlessly. Chicest moments done right!

