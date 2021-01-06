The Filmfare 2020 OTT Awards that transpired recently saw Shriya stun in a magenta toned gown by Swatee Singh. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Shriya delighted. She debuted in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film of 2016, Fan and followed it up with the role of Sweety in the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller web-series, Mirzapur in 2018. Shriya spent the lockdown with her parents, working out, playing with her dog and had us glued to her social media shenanigans. On the fashion front, within a short span of time, she has mastered the subtle art of blending trends with comfort with a strong proclivity to pull off humble and eminent homegrown labels.

Here's a closer look at her red carpet style. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Wooing Us With Her Ruby Woo Cold Shoulder Cut Dress!

Shriya Pilgaonkar - Understated Glam

A magenta toned high neck velvet Swatee Singh gown was paired off with jewe3by Mahesh Notandass. Wavy hair and a glossy glam accompanied. When Shriya Pilgaonkar Had a Chilling in Denims and a Whole Lotta Pink Punk Kinda Vibe!

Shriya Pilgaonkar in Swatee Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shriya was seen in Beecham House, a British historical drama television series set in 1795, co-created, directed and produced by Gurinder Chadha. She will be seen in Kaadan, an upcoming Tamil-language drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles..The film was also simultaneously shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and Telugu as Aranya each with slightly differing cast members.

