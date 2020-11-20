Surbhi Chandna's busy with her acting stint in Naagin 5 these days. On days when she isn't busy shooting, Surbhi is flaunting her fashion wardrobe like the most dedicated fashionista on the block. Besides flaunting her rendezvous with sarees on Naagin 5 sets, Surbhi is also grabbing all the opportunity she has to slay and shine in outfits that redefine elegance. From cutesy sharara sets to lehenga cholis, Surbhi's ethnic wardrobe is sorted with some major eye-popping pieces and we are amazed. Fashion Faceoff! Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Wore The Black & Pink Saree With Billowy Blouse Better? View Pics.

Surbhi took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her Diwali celebration, displaying her ethnic outfit by designer Anushree. Her simple baby pink A-line kurta, when paired with light yellow shararas, looked radiant as a combination. We loved the additional detailing of a waist belt and the way she accessorised it with nothing but a pair of statement earrings. Surbhi Chandna Poses in a Sexy Red Saree and We're Grasping for Breath (View Pics).

Check Out Surbhi Chandna's New Outfit

Surbhi kept her makeup slightly OTT with smoky eyes, highlighted cheeks, well-defined brows and pink lips to go with. The soft colour palette of her outfit was able to strike a chord with us and with everyone us who hate loud colours. Being a festive outfit, it's never a pre-requisite to have bold colours. Sometimes simplicity can be the key and thanks to Surbhi, we know how to nail it effortlessly.

