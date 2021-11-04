Diwali is already here and your outfits are probably already sorted. While some ladies are peculiar about what they want to wear, others simply have tons of options ready to choose from. And to those belonging to the second category, we suggest you try minimalist fashion, this festive season. The concept of minimalism is pretty simple. It's all about ditching the unnecessary and picking only those things that are supremely essential and add real value. Yo or Hell No? Sanjana Sanghi in a Co-Ord Set By Shantanu & Nikhil.

While minimalism is a big rage these days, Dil Bechara actress, Sanjana Sanghi is the new name that's voicing her approval for it. Sanghi recently stepped out wearing a stunning sky blue Raw Mango saree for one of her appearances, and boy, did she look divine! With no prints or embroidery whatsoever, the saree was detailed with gota patti work and that worked in its favour. The outfit was simple but it sure looked stunning. Sanjana Sanghi Packs a Floral Punch With Her Sequined Saree (View Pics).

Sanjana Sanhi in Raw Mango

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her accessory, she further ditched anything gaudy and opted for a 'maangtika' to go with. Pink lips, highlighted cheeks, curled eyelashes and hair tied in a simple ponytail completed her look further. If minimalist fashion is your personal taste, Sanjana's outfit and her styling should do the trick for you. So, what are you waiting for? This Diwali, try and get rid of those reds and maroons and pick something cool and simple instead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2021 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).