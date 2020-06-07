When Shanaya Kapoor Had Romped About in Paris Looking Oh-So-Cute and Chic!

Shanaya Kapoor in Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya in Paris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor may be a bonafide star kid but she is also a fashion cynosure to reckon with! Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is known for her striking looks, poise, grace and most importantly, an impeccable style sense. Even before making a silver screen debut, Shanaya has been carefully crafting a well-curated fashion arsenal. Well, for starters, we believe fashion and its intricacies come naturally to Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's first cousin. Distinctly millennial chic, Shanaya has found solace in the styling precision of fashion stylist Meagan Concessio. Up and about in Paris, Shanaya debuted at one of the most exclusive events on Paris’ social calendar, Le Bal held at the Shangri-La hotel on December 1. The glamorous event celebrated its 25th year in 2019 and Shanaya had stunned us with her resplendent red vibe. Spending some time with her family, Shanaya struck a pose in front of the Eiffel Tower looking nothing less than street-style chic in the true Parisian sense.

Here is a closer look at Shanaya's oh-so-fashionable moment. Shanaya Kapoor Is Fresh, Fabulous and Fantastic in a Folklore Inspired Arpita Mehta Ensemble!

Shanaya Kapoor - Street Style Chic

A Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya ensemble featuring a knit top with leather hot pants. Hoops from Curio Cottage, wind kissed hair and a dewy subtle glow of makeup completed her look. Shanaya Kapoor Is All About Being Cute, Classy and a Little Bit of Sassy in Black!

Shanaya Kapoor in Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya in Paris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor who keeps the grapevines abuzz with her shenanigans on the fashion front, casual outings and girly bonhomie with BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan has worked as an assistant director on the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl backed by Karan Johar and featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.