Sanjana Sanghi has left no stone unturned to garner bouquets in the last few months, right from being a leading lady in Dil Bechara to giving a shootout to homegrown labels with her promotional style for the film to featuring in Guru Randhawa's newest song, Mehendi Waale Haath, Sanjana has been on a roll! A popular face in advertisements, Sanjana, a Journalism & Mass Communication graduate from Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi, is also certified style cynosure and enlisted the precision of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When. As a poster girl for easy millennial styles that's devoid of razmataz but always simple, significant and poignant, Sanjana's Instagram feed is a conscious melange of homegrown labels that are chic and drive home the much needed vibe of sustainable fashion. A recent promotional style saw her flaunt a Payal Singhal creation. Sanjana flaunted her svelte frame in an off white georgette tie up choli with colourful tassels and teamed up with a mukaish silkmul sharara. The ensemble worth Rs.56,500 was complimented with jewellery by Neeta Boochra, embellished shoes by Dyuti Bansal, a wavy high half updo and a dewy glam of nude lips and delicately lined eyes.

This exclusive Payal Singhal ensemble is a part of the #ToIndiawithLove campaign which is a one of a kind virtual fundraiser in association with Vogue India that supports the Indian Karigar with a 100% proceeds from the sale of this outfit being donated to Give India to help karigars from the fashion industry. Sanjana Sanghi Is Abloom and Striped Sassiness Galore All at Once for Dil Bechara Promotions!

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and premiered on Disney + Hotstar on July 24. She will be seen in Om: The Battle Within, an upcoming action film sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur.

