From National Doctors' Day aka Bidhan Chandra Roy Birth Anniversary, Ashadhi Ekadashi 2020 aka Devshayani Ekadashi and Maharashtra Krishi Din to National Chartered Accountants' Day, International Joke Day, GST Day, and Independence Day of Somalia, July 1 has to be one of the most eventful days in the calendar of 2020. People on the internet are sharing messages, tweets and greeting about these days, keeping social media abuzz.

So many days have made July 1 a busy day in terms of events, but Twitterverse is celebrating each one of these days amid the coronavirus pandemic. Let's take a look at how Twitter is celebrating National Doctors' Day, Ashadhi Ekadashi 2020, Maharashtra Krishi Din, National Chartered Accountants' Day, International Joke Day, GST Day, Independence Day of Somalia with quotes, greetings, messages, images, wishes and picture posts etc.

Ashadhi Ekadashi

This Indian festival, well-known as Ashadhi Ekadashi aka Shayani Ekadashi is considered one of the most auspicious Ekadashis celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by the Hindu community of India. More popularly it is known as "Devshayani Ekadashi" and "Maha Ekadashi" as well. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, you can share greetings with your loved ones using these Shayani Ekadashi 2020 pictures and HD wallpapers on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike, Telegram etc. Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 Wishes & Ashadhi Ekadashi HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Messages to Send on The Auspicious Festival.

Here's what Netizens are Sharing on Ashadhi Ekadashi on Social Media:

"Prayer does not change God, but it changes him who prays.” Soren Kierkegaard May all your wishes get fulfilled and may you always keep smiling—a very blissful Ashadhi Ekadashi to All of you pic.twitter.com/Guno0IBvce — Sandeep Karande (@Sandeep29928805) July 1, 2020

Auspicious Day

#AshadhiEkadashi May Lord Vitthala bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi. pic.twitter.com/u02NS5lf7L — Ameya Kulkarni (@ameyagk) July 1, 2020

Prayers To Lord Vishnu

🕉 #AshadhiEkadashi oShayani Ekadashi/MahaEkadashi is the 11th lunar day of Shukla paksha of Ashadha month.Lord Vishnu falls asleep in Ksheersagar -Cosmic ocean of milk -on Shesha nāga this day marking the beginning of the Holy Chaturmas-Rainy Season #HariVittala @chitranayal09 pic.twitter.com/OxJQFiMEpM — TempleTrails (@TempleTrails) July 1, 2020

National Doctors' Day

July 1 also celebrates Doctor's Day in India commemorating the birth and death anniversary of the great physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. It is important now more than ever to thank the doctors, as we brave the coronavirus pandemic. So to thank the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who have stood as the real heroes in the crisis you can share quotes, greetings, wishes messages and HD images through WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook quotes, Messages, GIFs, SMS and Instagram stories. National Doctors' Day 2020: History, Significance of the Day in Honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Here's What Netizens are Sharing on Doctors' Day:

Wishing you all happy doctors day @DrHarjitBhatti pic.twitter.com/qxOD7S6jqL — Office Of Dr Anand Rai (@anandrai177) July 1, 2020

Happy Doctors' Day

Doctors are god's gift to the mankind. On Doctor's Day, let us thank our doctors for ensuring our healthy living. #doctorsday2020 — Shankar Chaudhary (@ChaudhryShankar) July 1, 2020

Thank You Doctors

Happy doctor day to all the doctors, and for them A great round of applause @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/yMIkeUmNkU — Love Harsh (@Itsme_loveHarsh) July 1, 2020

The Independence Day of Somalia

Somalia will celebrate its independence today on July 1 as a national holiday observed annually in Somalia on this day. The date celebrates the unification of the Trust Territory of Somalia (the former Italian Somalia) and the State of Somaliland (former British Somaliland) in the year 1960. This led to the formation of the Somali Republic. Here's what netizens are sharing on Twitter:

Happy Independence Day Somalia 🇸🇴 May this year be prosperous and full of happiness and success for us. Just some random pics of Somalia and it’s beauty pic.twitter.com/XUJPMa7P17 — Ghóst🇸🇴🇸🇴🇸🇴 (@Imhxtep) June 30, 2020

Happy Independence Day

60 years ago today, the Somali flag was raised in Mogadishu, the capital of the Somali Republic. Our forefathers have fought to liberate us from the grasps of our enemies and lost their lives doing so. Happy independence Day Somalia, we'll be back in no time. #SomaliaAt60 pic.twitter.com/liol5tizL5 — Somali News Updates (@Somaliweyn_) June 30, 2020

National CA Day

July 1 is that day celebrated as National Chartered Accountant Day in India. The day commemorates the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, 1949. ICAI is the sole licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India. And the day is observed amid the people having accountancy background. National CA Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Chartered Accountants' Day Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate ICAI’s Formation Day.

Here's What Netizens Are Sharing On Twitter:

Health and Wealth go hand in hand, and so does #NationalDoctorsDay and National Chartered Accountants Day. — Chitravasu Badonia (@CHItraKITSAK) June 30, 2020

Happy CA Day!

Maharashtra Krishi Din

July 1 is also special for the state of Maharashtra as it is celebrated as Maharashtra Krishi (Farmer) Din. It is also the birth anniversary of former Maharashtra CM Vasantarao Naik, also known as the Father of Green Revolution. Krishi Saptah (Week) starts today across the state till July 7. You can share messages and greetings in Marathi to appreciate the role of a farmer via greetings of Happy Krishi Din 2020 to your friends and family or share them over your social media platforms. Maharashtra Krishi Din 2020: Date, History & Significance of the Day That Remembers Vasantarao Naik, the Father of Green Revolution.

Happy Maharashtra Krishi Din

Maharashtra Krishi Din 2020 Messages in Marathi: Farming Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes on Agriculture Day https://t.co/nBZ69w9m8g — Bapimovies (@newmaillive) July 1, 2020

Vasantrao Naik's Birthday

GST Day

Every year GST Day is celebrated every year on July 1 as the form of taxation, Goods & Services Tax, was launched at midnight on July 1, 2017, by the Government of India. A historic midnight (30 June – 1 July) session of both the houses of parliament convened at the Central Hall of the Parliament resulted in GST day and this year marks the 3rd anniversary. Here's what netizens are sharing:

Happy GST Day!

Happy CA Day & GST Day...two words to define me completely. — shaifaly girdharwal (@shaifalyca) July 1, 2020

People Are Celebrating GST Day And CA Day Together

Happy CA Day! Happy GST Day!! pic.twitter.com/tDXmkXNGdJ — SUDHIR HALAKHANDI (@SKHalakhandi) June 30, 2020

Let's celebrate the day for more than one reasons today to spread happiness and extend our gratitude to the important members of our society like doctors, CAs and Farmers.

