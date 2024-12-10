Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi is an important occasion dedicated to Lord Ganesha, observed by devotees to seek his blessings for the removal of obstacles and the fulfillment of desires. This day holds special significance, and the rituals performed during the puja are believed to invoke divine energies that bring peace, prosperity, and wisdom. Here's a guide to the essential practices, fasting, significance and mantras associated with Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Puja 2024. Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Full Calendar With Complete Dates: Puja Shubh Muhurat, Moonrise Timings and Significance of the Festival Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 08:27 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 10:06 AM on Dec 18, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 10:02 AM on Dec 19, 2024

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Rituals

On the day of Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi, the first step is to take a bath early in the morning to purify yourself before the puja. After bathing, wear clean clothes as a mark of respect and devotion. The day begins with worshiping Lord Ganesha, which involves chanting specific mantras both in the morning and the evening. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The first ritual involves anointing the idol or image of Lord Ganesha with clean water as a symbol of purification. Offerings of flowers, incense, and lighted lamps are made, while chanting Lord Ganesha’s mantras. In the evening, after the puja, devotees offer Arghya (water offering) to the moon, which is an integral part of the ritual, as the moon is associated with Ganesha's blessings for prosperity and wisdom.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Fasting

Fasting is a significant aspect of the Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi observance. Many devotees follow the Nirjala fast, abstaining from both food and water throughout the day. However, if you find it difficult to follow a Nirjala fast, an alternative is to consume fruits during the day and Sabudana Khichdi after offering Arghya to the moon in the evening. It is recommended to avoid oily foods, as the fast is intended to purify the body, allowing it to receive divine energy more effectively. Keeping the stomach empty is believed to help the body heal and align with higher spiritual vibrations.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Significance and Puja Vidhi

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi is deeply significant as it marks a time to invoke Lord Ganesha before beginning any important task or undertaking. In Hindu tradition, Ganesha is worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the god of beginnings, making this puja an essential practice for success and prosperity.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Puja is a day of deep devotion and spiritual reflection, marked by rituals, fasting, and mantra chanting that honor Lord Ganesha. By observing the fast with sincerity and performing the puja with devotion, devotees can experience divine blessings, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles. Whether you're seeking material success or spiritual growth, this auspicious day provides an opportunity to connect with Lord Ganesha and invite his grace into your life.

