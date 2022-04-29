Ready to say goodbye to the holy month of Ramadan? Today is the last Jumma (Friday) i.e. one can wish each other Alvida Jumma as the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak comes to an end. This day holds special significance for Muslims as they eagerly wait for this day. Every year the last Friday is celebrated with pomp. Preparations are made in the mosques for the Friday prayers and people also celebrate goodbye in their respective homes peacefully with loved ones. Jamat ul-Vida 2022 Date in India: Know the Significance of Alvida Jumma Observing the Last Friday of the Islamic Month of Ramadan.

It is believed that whatever prayer is sought with a clean heart as the prayer of goodbye, it definitely gets fulfilled. Now only a day or two are left for Eid, and the preparations are in full swing. Alvida Jumma aka saying goodbye to Ramzan on Jumma/Zuma means the dissolution of something, as here it means the end of Ramadan. The last Friday in the month of Ramadan is called the last Juma. This is the reason why on this occasion special prayers are sought from Allah that we all manifest good luck in the coming Ramadan. After celebrating Alvida Jumma, people start preparing for Eid.

It is said that Allah has described the last Friday as the most special occasion. In the hadith sharif, this Friday is said to be Sayyedul Ayyam. Although Friday prayers are special throughout the year, during Ramadan, this day becomes even more special. May this month of mercy and blessings teach us to love. It is said that Allah has mercy on all his servants, therefore one should ask Allah for the forgiveness of their sins. On the last day of Juma in the month of Ramadan, the people of Islam worship Allah as well as thank Allah, because they got a chance to fast, read Taraweeh and worship God this month. Along with this goodbye Zuma is wished to each other. If you are looking for Alvida Jumma messages, quotes, WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings to your loved ones on Zuma-tul-Vida. Ramadan 2022 will end with Eid ul-Fitr, which is expected to be observed on May 2 or May 3.

Happy Jamat ul-Vida Quotes

Jamat ul-Vida 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: With Ramzan, the Gates of the Heaven Are Opened and Dua Is Accepted, Use It Against Your Problems. Alvida Jumma Mubarak

Alvida Jumma 2022 HD Images

Alvida Jumma Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Oh, Allah! Guide Me After This Ramadan and Help Me Continue the Good Behaviour That I Have Developed in This Holy Month.

Jamat ul-Vida 2022 HD Wallpapers

Jumma Tul Wida 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Wah Ramzan Teri Ruksat Ko Salam. Jate Jate Asman Ko B Rula Diya, Alvida Alvida Mah-E-Ramzan.

Alvida Jumma 2022 Wishes

Alvida Jumma Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ab Hai Ramzan Ki Rukhsat, Hogi Har Insaan Ko Fursat, Maza Pa Na Sake Ga Ramzan Jaisa, Jaate Huwe Es Mah-E-Ramzan Mubarak K Sadke, Ya Allah Karde Hamari Magfirat. Ameen!

Jamat ul-Vida SMS

Jumma Tul Wida 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Last Friday of Ramzan, Ya Allah Do Not Let This Ramzan Pass Without Our Sins Forgiven. My Lord Please Heal All the Ailing Ones With Your Mercy.

According to Hadith-e-Pak, the gates of Paradise are opened and the gates of Jannah are closed in the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. This is a matter of great virtue for Muslims.

