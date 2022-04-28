Jamat ul-Vida, which translates to Friday of Farewell, marks the last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan. Jamat ul-Vida 2022 will be observed on April 29, as Eid ul-Fitr 2022 is expected to be celebrated on May 2 or May 3. Jamat Ul-Vida celebration is said to be one of the most important rozas that are observed in this month-long fast. Jamat ul-Vida is considered to be the second holiest day in the month of Ramadan. As we prepare to celebrate Jamat ul-Vida on April 29, it is important to understand the history of this observance, the significance of Jamat ul-Vida 2022, how to observe this day and more.

When is Jamat ul-Vida 2022?

Jamat ul-Vida 2022 is expected to be celebrated on April 29. Since all Islamic holidays are dependent on the sighting of the moon, the exact dates may vary. However, since Eid ul-Fitr 2022 will be observed on May 2 or May 3 based on the moon sighting, the Jamat ul-Vida celebration is expected to remain on April 29, Friday.

Significance of Jamat Ul-Vida

Jamat ul-Vida is a collaboration of two words - "Jamat" and "Ul-Vida." Jamat translates to Jumma, and ul-Vida means farewell. In other words, Jamat ul-Vida stands for the last Friday or Jumma in the month of Ramzan. It is believed that on this very holy day, a messenger of Allah (an angel) descends on Earth and enters the mosque to pay heed to prayers.

While the entire month of Ramadan is considered to be a very holy month, which is focused on showing gratitude, being kind and doing charity and good deeds, many people do believe that observing a fast on Jamat Ul Vida is highly auspicious. Even those unable to fast through the month often observe this one day of roza and pray to Allah for peace upon Earth and love amongst all. We hope that this Jamat Ul-Vida is filled with peace and prosperity. Jamat ul-Vida mubarak.

