Armed Forces Day (UK) 2024 will be marked on June 29. This annual commemoration is celebrated across the United Kingdom to commemorate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces. The celebration of Armed Forces Day in the United Kingdom is a public holiday and was initially referred to as Veterans' Day. It is interesting to note that Armed Forces Day in the UK keeps changing every year. As we celebrate Armed Forces Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day and how to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day 2024 Date in UK

Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the last Saturday in the month of June every year, across the United Kingdom. Armed Forces Day 2024 will be celebrated on June 29. The first ever celebration of Armed Forces Day was marked in 2006 as Veterans’ Day and its name was changed to Armed Forces Day in 2009.

Armed Forces Day History and Significance

Every year, the celebration of Armed Forces Day is marked as a public holiday across the United Kingdom. The celebration of Armed Forces Day was created as a permanent extension of Veterans' Awareness Week first held in 2005. The celebration of Veterans' Awareness Week will actually begin on Monday, June 24. The week-long celebration also includes Reserves Day (26 June), which provides the country with an opportunity to recognise our Reserve Forces.

To celebrate Armed Forces Day and the week leading up to it, people do their bit to show their support for the communities associated with the armed forces and reserve forces. We hope that the celebration of Armed Forces Day 2024 in the UK helps you to do your bit to make those serving the country feel appreciated.

