Ashura is a significant religious commemoration of the martyrdom at Karbala of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, mainly observed by Shia Muslims. Observed on the 10th day of Muharram, the day of Ashura is marked by Muslims with a voluntary fast and is a day of mourning for Shia Muslims. Ashura 2022 is expected to be observed from the evening of August 7 to the evening of August 8. This observance incorporates various religious observances. The two main practices on the day of Ashura are fasting and mourning, and as we prepare to observe Ashura 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, its significance, Ashura 2022 Date and more. Muharram 2022 Start Date in India: When Is Ashura Observed This Year? History and Significance of the First Month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

When is Ashura 2022?

Ashura is traditionally observed on the 10th day of Muharram - the first month in the Islamic Calendar. Ashura 2022 is expected to be observed in India from the evening of August 7 to the Evening of August 8. Most Muslim observances begin at sunset or moon rise and go on till the sunset on the following day. While the date of several Islamic observances is dependent on moon sighting, many countries opt for astrological calculations for this observance since it is commemorated ten days from the Islamic New Year. Islamic New Year 2022 Date & Significance: When Is Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year This Year? All You Need To Know About the First Day of Muharram.

Significance of Ashura

The day of Ashura marks the day that the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad and a member of the Household of Muhammad (Ahl al-Bayt) occurred. This is the significance behind the observance for Shia Muslims. On the other hand, Sunni Muslims commemorate Ashura as the day in which God saved the Prophet Moses (Musa) and his people from Pharaoh by parting the Red Sea. Due to these historical references, the day of Ashura is mainly filled with fasting and mourning.

Many people also take out processions, dressed in black, on this day to mark the day of mourning. Some Shia men also seek to emulate the suffering of Hussein by flagellating themselves with chains or cutting their foreheads until blood streams from their bodies. The observance is significant for religious Muslims and gives them time to revisit the journeys and hardships captured in the Holy Quran.

