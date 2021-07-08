Eid Al Adha also known as Bakrid 2021 is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. This day commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Mohammad who initially was willing to sacrifice his own son as a gesture of his undying devotion and obedience to God but instead sacrifices a goat upon god's instructions. Bakrid is celebrated during 'Dhu al-Hijjah' - the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar and this year Bakrid will begin on the evening of Tuesday, 20 July and go on till the evening of Wednesday, 21 July 2021. The dates are subjected to change depending on the moon sighting. Though the dates are subjected to change the range of delicious food items on the menu remains the same. Here a few dishes that can be easily prepared at home during Eid Al Adha.

While celebrations include paying respects to the prophet, it is also important to note that the food prepared during the festivities is an extremely important aspect of the celebration. It's all about cooking up a storm of delicious dishes and sharing the feast with family and friends. Eid al-Adha 2021 Date in Saudi Arabia: Moon Sighting for Zul Hijjah Month Tomorrow

Mutton Korma

Made with a wide array of spices, yoghurt or nut paste and tomatoes, this Korman recipe is an absolute delight when slow-cooked and paired with rice or flatbreads.

Mutton Biryani

Biryani has become synonymous with Muslim festivities. from weddings to family gatherings, biryani has become a symbolic dish. Made with, mutton, rice, ghee and a wide arrayed of spices mutton biryani is a go-to eid dish.

Haleem

While Haleem is not particularly a Bakrid fare, it is quite festive and easily prepared. This slow-cooked creamy mutton stew is delicious and will look great adorning any dining table.

Nalli Bhuna

Slow-cooked meat curry is prepared with an array of aromatic spices and served with rice or flatbreads. It's quite a traditional Bakrid recipe that can be made for lunch or dinner.

Methi Seviyan

End a delightful feast with this sweet treat. Made with vermicelli, milk, rose water and almonds, this dish serves as a delectable dessert that is quite rich and incredibly delicious.

Now we can hardly wait for Bakrid to get here so we could dig into these delectable fare prepared in celebration of the festival. So get ahead of planning that menu and include these foods to get some rave reviews.

