Dev Deepawali or 'Diwali of Gods' is observed on the Poornima or full moon of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated in November. Dev Deepawali 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, November 7. It is an auspicious day, also known as Tripuri Purnima or Tripuraotsav. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Varanasi. People all over the country decorate their houses with lights and flowers on this day. As you look for creative decorative ideas for Dev Deepawali 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of beautiful Rangoli designs you can try for the day.

Dev Deepawali is observed fifteen days after Diwali. The day's celebrations are grand in Varanasi because this place is known for Hinduism and religious practices. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and people worship him to mark his victory over the demon Tripurasura on this day. Here is a vast collection of Rangoli designs that you can try as you decorate your house for an auspicious day.

Beautiful Dev Diwali Rangoli Design Video

Simple Rangoli Designs to Celebrate Dev Deepawali

Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Pattern to Observe Dev Diwali

On this day, devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges and light lamps or diyas in the evening. The ghats of Ganga look beautiful as they are lit with earthen lamps. Not only houses and ghats but temples are also beautifully decorated for Dev Deepawali. Celebrating Dev Deepawali 2022, here is a collection of simple yet attractive Rangoli designs you can try for the day. Wishing everyone Happy Dev Deepawali 2022!

