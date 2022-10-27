Bhai Dooj 2022 marks the last day of Diwali 2022 celebrations. Also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta, this festival celebrates the unique bond shared by siblings. The celebration of Bhai Dooj falls on the same day as Yama Dwitiya and on this day, brothers usually visit the homes of their sisters, shower them with gifts and spend some quality time together. To make this day special, people often share Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes and WhatsApp messages, Bhaubeej 2022 greetings and Bhai Tika images and HD wallpapers with their siblings. Sharing reels with their siblings, and expressing their love and adoration for each other is also a common practice in recent times. Bhai Dooj 2022 Mehndi Designs: Get Unique and Beautiful Mehendi Patterns To Celebrate the Brother-Sister Bond on Bhaubeej (Watch Tutorial Videos).

The celebration of Bhai Dooj is believed to be a very important religious observance that celebrates the beautiful bond between siblings. Similar to the Raksha Bandhan celebration, Bhai Dooj is all about giving siblings a chance to have honest and emotional conversations and spend some quality time together. According to folklore, on this day, Lord Yamraj, the God of Death, had gone to visit his sibling Yamuna. Yamuna is believed to have made a lavish feast for Yamraj and this day is known as Yama Dwitiya. Here are Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes and WhatsApp messages, Bhaubeej 2022 greetings and Bhai Tika images and HD wallpapers that you can share with your siblings. Yama Dwitiya 2022 Date and Bhai Dooj Tithi: Know Aparahna Muhurat, Bhratri Dwitiya Customs and Significance of the Festival Falling Two Days After Diwali.

Bhaubeej 2022 Images and Bhai Dooj HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Messages for Brothers (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Message for Brothers Reads: We May Fight the Most but We Also Love Each Other the Most. Cheers to This Beautiful Bond of Love That We Share. Happy Bhai Dooj to My Loving Brother.

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Greetings for Brothers (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Message for Brothers Reads: As I Pray for Your Long and Healthy Life, I Wish You a Very Happy Bhai Dooj. May Each and Every Day of Your Life Be Full of Happiness and Celebrations.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings for Sisters (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Bhai Dooj, I Am Sending My Warm Wishes to My Sisters. May Our Bond of Love Grow Stronger With Each Passing Day.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Images for Sisters (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Sister Who Has Always Been There for Me Through Thick and Thin, I Wish a Very Happy Bhai Dooj to You. Always Keep Smiling.

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Messages for Brothers (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Message for Brothers Reads: You Can Share Your Pain, You Can Share Your Fears, and You Can Always Share Your Happiness With Me. Thanks for Being a Very Understanding Brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Similar to this folklore, sisters often prepare or arrange for a scrumptious meal for brothers who come to visit. Many also shower them with gifts. We hope these greetings add to your Bhai Dooj celebrations! Happy Bhaubeej 2022!

