Bhishma Ashtami 2025 falls on Monday, February 3. is a significant Hindu festival observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Magha (January-February). It commemorates the death anniversary of Bhishma Pitamah, a revered figure from the Mahabharata. Known for his unwavering commitment to dharma and unmatched valour, Bhishma chose to leave his mortal body on this day after lying on a bed of arrows following the Kurukshetra war. This day celebrates his journey to the afterlife, marking his devotion to righteousness and self-sacrifice. To honour Bhishma Pitamah on his death anniversary, we bring you Bhishma Ashtami 2025 messages in Hindi, images, HD wallpapers, quotes and greetings. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The observance of Bhishma Ashtami holds particular importance among Bengali Hindus, who perform special rituals to honour Bhishma Pitamah. Devotees take a holy dip in sacred rivers, such as the Ganga, early in the morning, believing it purifies the soul and brings blessings. Offerings of sesame seeds, ghee, and water are made to ancestors, accompanied by prayers to ensure their peace in the afterlife. Devotees also fast on this day, seeking the blessings of Bhishma for strength, wisdom, and adherence to dharma. As you observe Bhishma Ashtami 2025, send these Bhishma Ashtami 2025 messages in Hindi, images, HD wallpapers, quotes and greetings.

In the Mahabharata, Bhishma is remembered for his boon to choose the time of his death (Ichha Mrityu). He waited until Uttarayana, the auspicious period when the sun moves northward, to leave his body. This belief emphasises the significance of Bhishma Ashtami as a day of spiritual upliftment and liberation. Devotees contemplate his virtues, such as loyalty, discipline, and sacrifice, drawing inspiration to lead righteous lives. Through Bhishma Ashtami, Hindus connect with their ancestral roots and reaffirm their commitment to dharma. The day serves as a reminder of Bhishma’s enduring legacy and the universal values of integrity, devotion, and spiritual wisdom.

