Bodhi Day is an annual celebration of the Buddhist community worldwide and is marked with great devotion and fanfare. The occasion commemorates the day when Siddhartha Gautama, also popularly known as the Buddha, attained enlightenment (Bodhi) under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, India. Bodhi Day is observed primarily by Mahayana Buddhists and falls every year on December 8 in the Gregorian calendar. On this day, Gautama Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment, also known as bodhi in Sanskrit and Pali. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

According to tradition, Siddhartha Gautama had recently forsaken years of extreme ascetic practices and resolved to sit under a peepal tree, also known as a Bodhi tree and meditate until he found the root of suffering, and how to liberate oneself from it. The day is a time for reflection, gratitude, and dedication to the spiritual way. In this article, let’s know more about Bodhi Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual event. Happy Buddha Purnima Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages To Share With Family and Friends.

Bodhi Day 2024 Date

Bodhi Day 2024 falls on Sunday, December 8.

Bodhi Day Significance

The Bodhi tree holds special importance, symbolising the place of the Buddha's awakening. Bodhi Day is observed in many Mahayana traditions including the traditional Zen and Pure Land schools of China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines. On this day, services and traditions vary amongst Buddhist sects, but all such services commemorate the Buddha's achievement of Nirvana.

People also commemorate the day through meditation, study of the Dharma, chanting of Buddhist texts (sutras), or performing kind acts towards other beings. In some cultures, people eat a simple meal of rice and milk to commemorate the meal the Buddha received after his enlightenment.

