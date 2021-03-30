Every year, March 31 is observed as Cesar Chavez Day in the United States. It celebrates the birth and legacy of the civil rights activist Cesar Chavez. It is a US government commemorative holiday, proclaimed by former President Barack Obama in 2014.

Cesar Chavez Day is a public holiday in California, where it is a day off for the general public, schools and most businesses. It is an optional holiday in states such as Texas and Colorado. In addition, there are celebrations in his honour in Michigan, Arizona and New Mexico.

How to Celebrate Cesar Chavez Day?

Key community leaders use this event to speak to the people about values that Chavez appeared in his lifetime and how it had a beneficial outcome on society. Debates, conversations are being held on issues that focus on worker's rights, pension advantages, fair wages and medical inclusion.

Cesar Chavez Day History:

In 2008, Barack Obama, then a senator, endorsed the idea of creating a national holiday in Chavez's honour. "Chavez left a legacy as an educator, environmentalist, and civil rights leader. And his cause lives on. As farmworkers and labourers across America continue to struggle for fair treatment and fair wages, we find strength in what Cesar Chavez accomplished so many years ago. And we should honour him for what he's taught us about making America a stronger, more just, and more prosperous nation," Obama said.

Several organisations continued to urge the creation of a national holiday and on March 30, 2011, President Obama reiterated his support. On March 28, 2014, President Obama declared March 31 as Cesar Chavez Day.

