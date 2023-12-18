Champa Shashti 2023 will be observed on Monday, December 18. It is a sacred Hindu festival that commemorates the divine wedding anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Celebrated on the sixth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Margashirsha, which usually falls in November or December, this auspicious occasion holds significant cultural and religious importance, particularly in Odisha, West Bengal, and parts of South India. Devotees observe Champa Shashti with elaborate rituals and prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As you observe Champa Shashti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The festival is marked by special pujas conducted in temples, and devotees often visit sacred shrines to seek the blessings of the divine couple for marital bliss and family harmony. The day is also considered auspicious for performing marriage ceremonies, and many couples choose this occasion to tie the knot, invoking the divine presence of Shiva and Parvati to bless their union. The festival underscores the significance of marital harmony and devotion in Hindu culture, portraying Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati as an exemplary divine couple. Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them Happy Champa Shashti 2023.

Champa Shashti is characterised by colourful processions, cultural events, and communal feasts, creating a festive atmosphere in the regions where it is celebrated. As devotees come together to celebrate Champa Shashti, it becomes a time of reflection on the timeless values embodied by Shiva and Parvati, fostering a sense of spiritual connection and communal joy.

Wishing everyone a Happy Champa Shashti 2023!

