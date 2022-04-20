World Chinese Language Day is an annual observance that is marked every year on April 20th to showcase the beauty and rich cultural history of the language. Languages are the chief vehicle of any tradition. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) first created Chinese Language Day in the year 2010 to celebrate Chinese as one of the six official languages of the United Nations. Since then every year, on the same date, concerts featuring Chinese music, exhibitions, workshops and seminars featuring renowned Chinese authors, poets and calligraphers, martial arts performances, and calligraphy exhibitions are held around the world. If you are a linguaphile and open to exploring new lingos and phrases, then you are on the right platform.

As we celebrate Chinese Language Day 2022 on Wednesday, here are the ten most commonly used Chinese words and phrases in Mandarine that will help you to survive in case you visit China, anytime! To be noted, standard Chinese, often called Mandarin, is the official standard language of China. Let's start with understanding basic greetings phrases and words. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

huān yíng means Welcome in English and it is pronounced as "Khaunin". xiè xie means Thank you, which is pronounced as "Shieh-shieh". For giving compliments in Chinese, you can say Hĕn piàoliang which means very beautiful and is pronounced as "Hen peow-liung". The phrase Hào chī can be used to appreciate a dish. It means very delicious and articulated as "How chir". To apologise in Mandarine, you can say bào qiàn, which means sorry. One of the most conversation phrases is jiè guò yī xià in Chinese which means Please excuse me. For a one-word answer, you can say Shì which is pronounced as "Sheh" which means Yes and Bù shì pronounced as "Bu-sheh" for a No! Goodbye in the Chinese language is said as Zàijiàn which is articulated Zhai-jian". Wǒ bù dǒng means I don't understand, say it as "Wuh boo dong". This phrase will definitely help you in case of confusion. Lastly, for wishing a Good Morning you can say Zǎo pronounced as "Zhow" and for Good Night the phrase is Wǎn'ān which goes like "One-un".

Obviously, everyone has different words they say the most based on daily life. You should definitely take time to create your own list of vocabulary from distinct lingo if you wish to learn about new languages.

