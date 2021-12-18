Datta Jayanti, also known as Dattatreya Jayanti, falls on the full moon day of Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls in December or January. Datta Jayanti 2021 will be observed on December 18 Saturday. We at LatestLY, have curated a collection of Datta Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp messages, Happy Datta Jayanti 2021 images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all on this auspicious day.

Dattatreya Jayanti is a Hindu festival that marks the birthday celebration of Hindu Deity Dattatreya, a combined form of Hindu male divine trinity of Vishnu, Brahma and Shiva. The day is celebrated throughout the country, but particularly in Mumbai. People wish each other to send messages saying Happy Dattatreya Jayanti or Happy Datta Jayanti.

On this day, devotees observe early baths in holy rivers or streams and fast for the whole day. Dattatreya puja is performed with flowers, incense, lamps and camphor. Devotees meditate and worship Dattatreya with a vow to follow in his footsteps. Though Dattatreya is considered a fork of all three deities, he is especially considered an avatar of Vishnu, while his siblings, the moon god Chandra and the sage Durvasa, are regarded forms of Brahma and Shiva. Observing the birth anniversary of Dattatreya, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send and wish your friends and family on this day.

Datta Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Datta Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Datta Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Datta Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Datta Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

The temples dedicated to Dattatreya are situated throughout India, but the most important places of his worship are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. In temples like Manik Prabhu Temple, Manik Nagar, Datta Jayanti is celebrated for five days starting from Ekadashi and ending on Pooranmashi. You can select messages to send on all five days from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. We wish everyone a Happy Dattatreya Jayanti 2021!

