India is celebrating Daughter's Day 2020 today on September 27. The country observes this special day every year on the Fourth Sunday of September. Each country has designated a day to appreciate the girl child by celebrating Daughter's Day. The United States of America celebrates National Daughter's Day on September 25 to acknowledge their little girls. Children- they have a special way of filling your life with love, hope and happiness. While this stands true for all kids, daughters especially have a knack of giving parents all the feels. This is the reason that we celebrate daughters, on different dates. From sharing Happy Daughter’s Day wishes, Daughters Day Images, Happy Daughter's Day greetings, messages and WhatsApp Stickers and National Daughter’s Day Facebook Status, to spending quality family time, there are multiple ways of celebrating this Day. We have got you a collection of Happy Daughter's Day Images, Daughter's Day HD wallpapers, Daughter's Day images, Daughter's Day messages in English for free download online. You can use it as to send Daughter's Day 2020 greetings or post it as Facebook or WhatsApp status or as an Instagram story. Happy Daughters Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: National Daughter’s Day Messages With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Daughter’s Day, just like Father’s Day and Mother’s Day gives us a dedicated day to make sure our daughters feel loved and cherished. From the female foeticide cases to tacking the social stigma attached to ‘being a daughter’ there are various silent battles that our daughters have been fighting resiliently. Daughter’s Day is a way of standing up for them and making them realise that they are not alone in this journey.

There is no questions on the fact that all children are precious to their families and should be celebrated just the same, Daughter’s Day holds a special place in our hearts, because of the struggles that they have faced in history and continue to fight against. So spread the celebrations forward and enjoy some quality time with our daughters.

Happy Daughter's Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A daughter is God’s way of saying May you have a happy life ahead, She understands, and she cares; Motherhood is a path to tread…Happy Daughter’s Day 2020.

Happy Daughter’s Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My dearest daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers and wishes. I pray that when you grow older, you will also be a miracle to other people.

Happy Daughter's Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Daughter is a beautiful part of you - Magical, mysterious and always new; let’s celebrate and have a blast today…Wish you a happy Daughter’s Day.

National Daughter's Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Daughters are loving, and daughters are kind, a beautiful heart, a thoughtful mind. You are my star, and I am proud to say wish you a Happy Daughter’s Day 2020.

Happy Daughter's Day! (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dream and wishes will come true, Hope and a new dawn will be waiting for you. Be yourself, say what you feel, Your existence is a big deal. Happy Daughter’s Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I cherish the moment I held you in my arms, Your innocent face and cute little charms. Thanks, darling for coming my way, Wish you a happy Daughter’s Day 2020.

We hope that these messages help you put a smile on your daughter’s face. And while celebrating this Day has a special meaning, taking the essence behind this celebration and treating our daughters as equals with our sons is equally important. Happy Daughter’s Day 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 07:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).