Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Kartik. This corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. Here is a wide range of beautiful rangoli designs to celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023 will be observed on Thursday, November 23. Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form where patterns are created on the ground using coloured powders, rice, flower petals, or other materials. It is often used to decorate homes and public spaces during festivals and special occasions. Dev Uthani Ekadashi is no exception, and people often create vibrant and intricate rangoli designs to enhance the festive atmosphere. As you celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023, we at LatestLY have assembled a collection of rangoli designs that you can try to decorate your house for the day. Beautiful Prabodhini Ekadashi Rangoli Ideas To Celebrate the Awakening of Lord Vishnu

Since Dev Uthani Ekadashi is associated with Lord Rama's return and Diwali celebration, lamps or diyas are commonly featured in rangoli designs. These can be depicted in various forms, such as traditional oil lamps or modern decorative lamps. Some people create rangoli designs depicting images of gods and goddesses, particularly Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, to honour their presence on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Among the most common rangoli designs for Dev Uthani Ekadashi are lotus, peacock and Swastik.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023 Rangoli Designs

When creating rangoli for Dev Uthani Ekadashi, individuals often choose bright and festive colours to reflect the joyful nature of the occasion. Additionally, the designs can vary based on regional traditions and personal preferences. Overall, rangoli is a beautiful and creative way to celebrate and decorate homes during this auspicious festival.

Wishing everyone a Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2023 06:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).