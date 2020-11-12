Can't buy gold this Dhanteras? Well, never mind, we have for you a list of equally auspicious items you can purchase on Dhanteras that you can buy as an alternative to the yellow metal. But before that a very happy Dhanteras 2020 you and some Dhanteras greetings and wishes for your loved ones! We are all set to welcome the festival of Diwali 2020 but before that let's make sure that happiness, good luck and property is on its way to our homes, but doing our Dhanteras shopping right! People’s excitement to celebrate the festival is sky-high, despite the coronavirus situation. Speaking of Diwali festivities, Dhanteras has people shopping for the grand festival today. Though it is said that Dhanteras is considered to be one of the most auspicious occasions for shopping gold, there are a few things which you should know of to make the festival more special. The holy day is celebrated a day before Chhoti Diwali and on this day buying gold, silver, new utensils or purchasing anything new is considered very auspicious. People also search for gold rate today aka the price of yellow metal. But you don't necessarily have to purchase the yellow metal for good luck. Not it many people do not know the reason why buying gold, silver & new utensils are considered auspicious on Dhanatrayodashi?

Not everything you will buy on Dhanteras will bring you good luck. There is a list of things which one should avoid shopping to avoid bad luck in the upcoming year. We, at LatestLY, bring you a list of items which will bring you good luck on Dhanteras, and some items which you should avoid to experience bad luck on Dhanteras festival. You might want to know what is the auspicious time to buy gold and know the Dhantrayodashi muhurat to purchase gold on Diwali to bring in good luck and prosperity. Dhanteras 2020 Dos and Don'ts: From Buying Dhaniya Seeds to Not Lending Money on Dhanatrayodashi, Rituals That Will Bring in Good Luck and Prosperity in Your Life This Diwali

3 Must-Buy Things on Dhanteras for Good Luck

Buy: Idols and pictures of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh

It is said that buying pictures and idols and Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day of Dhanteras is very blissful. If you can, you can also invest in Gold/Silver idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha.

Buy: Gomti Chakra

Gomti Chakra is believed to highly sacred by the people of the Hindu community. It is said that buying Gomti Chakras on the festive event of Dhanteras, blesses people with health, wealth, and prosperity. It is also said to be lucky for children and their protection.

Buy: Gold and Silver

Perhaps, Dhanteras is one of the rare occasions where people cut across economic lines buy Gold and Silver. And why not? It is said that buying Gold and Silver would keep bad luck, death, and other evils away. It also holds a great importance for people who are doing business as it is considered as welcoming Goddess Lakshmi into their fold.

3 Things to Not Buy on Dhanteras to Avoid Bad Luck

Don’t buy: Iron and Steel

Though buying utensils is considered to be lucky on Dhanteras, the utensils made of iron and steel are not said to be auspicious. You should instead buy utensils which are made up of copper, brass, mud, or even wood. But you should surely avoid iron and steel utensils.

Don’t buy: Black clothes or things

Black is usually considered to be dark and unlucky for the people in the Hindu community when it comes to religious rituals and traditions. So you should stay away from buying that is black in colour, be it a dress, furniture, mobile, or anything. It’s advisable to make such purchase a day before or after Dhanteras.

Don’t’ buy: Glass or glass things

Not many people know that glass is associated with Rahu, and hence should be avoided on the occasion of Dhanteras. If you have glass crockery or anything that is made up of glass at home or office, you can seal it away during this Dhanteras festival.

The festival of Dhanteras this year will be celebrated on November 13, this year, which will fall on Friday. Diwali 2020 is slated to be observed on November 14. With the festive week only a week away, you should really need to pay heed to things which you choose to buy on this occasion of Dhanteras. With the auspicious festival nearing, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Dhanteras 2020!’

