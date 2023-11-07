Durga Puja, the grand festival celebrating the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, is one of the most significant and eagerly awaited festivals for Hindus, particularly in the Indian subcontinent. This auspicious occasion is marked by elaborate rituals, cultural festivities, and a profound sense of devotion. In 2024, Durga Puja holds special significance, and enthusiasts are keen to know when this grand celebration will take place. Durga Puja typically follows a lunar calendar, and its timing varies from year to year. To determine the dates, one must understand the intricate connection between Mahalaya, Pitri Paksha, and Devi Paksha.

When is Mahalaya 2024?

Mahalaya, a day dedicated to paying homage to ancestors, marks the beginning of Devi Paksha, during which Goddess Durga descends to Earth. Mahalaya 2024 falls on Wednesday, October 2, which coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday. On this day, Hindus pay homage to their ancestors as it marks the beginning of Devi Paksha, the period during which Goddess Durga arrives on Earth. Devi Paksha commences the day after Mahalaya Amavasya, which signifies the conclusion of Pitru Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, in 2024, Pitru Paksha will start on September 17 and end on October 2. When Is Sharad Navratri in 2024 in India? Get Full Calendar With Puja Dates From Ghatasthapana to Vijayadashami – Know About the 9-Day Festival Dedicated to Maa Durga.

When is Durga Puja 2024?

In 2024, Durga Puja, a five-day festival starting from Shashthi and concluding on Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, will begin on October 9 and end on October 13. According to Drik Panchang, Goddess Durga will arrive on a palanquin for the celebrations.

Here is the Durga Puja 2024 Calendar:

Mahalaya: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Maha Panchami: Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Maha Shashti: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Maha Saptami: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Maha Ashtami: Friday, October 11, 2024

Maha Navami: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Bijoya Dashami (Vijayadashami): Sunday, October 13, 2024"

The excitement and preparations for Durga Puja begin well before the festival itself. Artisans and craftsmen spend months creating intricate idols of the goddess, which will be central to the festivities. Durga Puja transcends religious boundaries and is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and a spirit of unity, with communities coming together to organise grand pandals or temporary temples where the idols are placed. When Is Dussehra in 2024 in India? All You Need To Know About Dasara Festival That Marks the Triumph of Good Over Evil.

The five days of Durga Puja festivities start with Shashthi and culminate with Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra. These five days are filled with a plethora of activities, including cultural programs, traditional dances, music, and of course, the immersion of the beautifully crafted idols on Vijaya Dashami. This immersion symbolizes the goddess's return to her celestial abode.

In 2024, Durga Puja promises to be an extraordinary occasion, with its timing adding an extra layer of significance. Devotees and enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Goddess Durga, ready to immerse themselves in the spiritual and cultural riches that this grand festival has to offer. It's not just a celebration; it's a timeless tradition that continues to inspire and bring communities together year after year.

