Dussehra 2021 will be celebrated on October 15. Every year, this celebration is marked by great enthusiasm and fervour. A start of all things good and a commemoration that reminds us that evil will always lose, Dussehra holds immense significance in the Hindu culture. Known by various names across the country, from Dussehra or Dussehra in North India to Vijaya Dashami in Eastern and Southern parts of India, the essence of this celebration remains the same. It is a day to celebrate together as a community. This is why sharing Dussehra 2021 messages, Happy Dasara wishes, Vijayadashami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Dussehra Facebook Status Pictures is an integral part of this celebration. And in this article, we have got a collection of Dussehra 2021 wishes in Telugu, Dasara Subhakankshalu images HD, Dasara Subhakankshalu Telugu PNG, Dasara Subhakankshalu photos download, Dussehra messages in Telugu, Dasara wishes Telugu images and more!

Dussehra is commemorated after the nine-day Navaratri period. Known as the last day of Durga Puja, this day marks various different mythological events in different parts of the country. In the North Indian and Western states, Dussehra marks the day that Lord Rama finally killed Ravana and reduced Goddess Sita. also known as Ravan Dahan. This event is celebrated by recreating stories of Lord Ram, organising Ram Leelas and having great community events where effigies of Ravana are burnt.

Meanwhile, others also believe that it is on the day of Vijaya Dashami that Goddess Shakti, who had entered earth to kill the evil demon Mahishasura, prepares for her journey back to Kailasa. This is the crux of the celebration in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and other states. As we prepare to celebrate Dussehra 2021, here are some Happy Dussehra 2021 messages, Happy Dasara wishes, Vijayadashami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Dussehra Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Dasara Subhakankshalu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subhapradamaina Vijayadasami Rojuna Mee Andariki Sukhasantulu, Aishwaryalu Kalagaalani, Mee Intillipadi Sukha Santosalatho Challaga Undalani Korukuntu... Meeku, Mee Kutumba Sabhyulaku Dasara Subhakankshalu.

Dasara Subhakankshalu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mi Snehitulu Mariyu Kutumba Sabhyulaku Happy Dasara Subhakanksalu.

Dasara Subhakankshalu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chedupai Manchi Saadhinchina Gelupunaku Sanketham Ee Vijaya Dasami, Meeru Thalapette Prathi Manchi Kaaryaniki Ah Durgamaatha Aseessulu Thodai, Anukunna Panulu Vijayavanthamvvalani Korukuntu..Dasara Subhakankshalu.

Dasara Subhakankshalu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Edaina Manchi Pani Praarambhinchadaniki Eeroju Athyantha Pavitramaina Roju, Chedupai Manchi Vijayam Saadhinchina Roju, Ee Vijayadasami Mee Kashtalanni Tholaginchi, Anni Vijayale Prasadinchaalani...Dasara Subhakankshalu.

Dasara Subhakankshalu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Satruvulu Kuda Mitruluga Maare Vijayadasami Parvadinaana, Meeloni Manchithanaanni Mee Chuttuu Unnavallatho Panchukondi, Alai- Balai Tho Dasara Pandaga Spoorthini Chaatandi. Happy Dasara.

In the various South Indian States, Dussehra celebrations are also known as Ayudha Puja. On this day, people usually perform Puja on their vehicles, machines, etc. and pray for its smooth and safe run in the coming time. There are other unique ways of celebrating this famous festival. For example, on the day of Dussehra, people in Maharashtra often exchange a leaf that is symbolic of Gold and bless others with prosperity and happiness. We hope that this Dussehra brings you all the love and joy you deserve, Happy Dussehra 2021!

