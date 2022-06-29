Mumbai, June 29: Eid Al Adha, which is the second most important festival of Muslims after Eid-Al-Fitr, is likely to fall on Saturday, July 9. On June 27, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia urged local citizens and the people of the Kingdom to search for the crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah, on the evening of Wednesday, June 29.

LatestLY brings you live updates on Shu Al Hijjah crescent moon sightings from different parts of the country. Bakrid 2022 date will be decided on the basis of when the crescent moon is sighted.

Here are the latest updates:

The Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 will be searched today in Saudi Arabia. According to Haramain Sharifain, the results of today’s search will determine the Day of Arafah and the Eid-Al-Adha.

Check Tweet:

Hajj Crescent Search today! The Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 will be searched today in Saudi Arabia Follow this thread as we bring you updates directly from the observatories. Non-official results will be announced at Sunset! pic.twitter.com/n9XungLdpm — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) June 29, 2022

Observers in all Islamic countries especially Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Oman will venture to observe the crescent today, June 29.

According to the Haramain Sharifain news, June 30 is set to be the first day of Dhu Al-Hijjah in Saudi. On the other hand, July 8 will mark Arafat Day 2022, and Saturday, July 9 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha 2022. As per the prediction by the International Astronomical Centre, the festival of Eid Al Adha 1443 AH corresponding to 2022 AD is most likely to fall on Saturday, July 9 in most Islamic countries. When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival.

Check tweet:

NEWS: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called upon residents of the Kingdom to search for the crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 on the evening of Wednesday, 30 Dhul Qadah 1443 according to Umm Al Qura corresponding to June 29th 2022 and report to any sightings. pic.twitter.com/h6newY9zCe — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) June 27, 2022

The festival of Eid Al Adha, which is also known as the "Feast of the Sacrifice" honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command. The festival of Eid-al-Adha - the second holiest festival for Muslims also coincides with the annual Haj pilgrimage to Makkah.

Eid Al Adha is most likely to fall on July 9 in most Islamic countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, Morocco, and Jordan. While July 9 will be the first day of Eid al-Adha in most Arab countries, experts also said that July 10 will mark the first day of Eid Al Adha in other countries including the eastern Islamic world.

Check tweet:

من المتوقع أن يكون يوم السبت 09 يوليو 2022م أول أيام عيد الأضحى المبارك في غالبية الدول العربية، وأن يكون يوم الأحد 10 يوليو في العديد من الدول الأخرى، خاصة في شرق العالم الإسلامي. المزيد على هذا الرابط:https://t.co/MLBKAndaJR#عاجل pic.twitter.com/M3gmvJmuwo — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) June 27, 2022

As per the Hijr calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of the last month as they follow the lunar calendar. However, the date on the Gregorian calendar changes every year. Going by the Gregorian calendar, Eid al-Adha 2022 will be observed on July 10 and 11 in all the Indian states.

The History and Significance behind Eid-al-Adha

According to legend and Islamic beliefs, Abraham or Ibrahim was a prophet and messenger of God who was ordered by Allah to kill his beloved son Ismail. As per the Holy Quran, Ibrahim told his son, "Oh son, I keep dreaming that I am slaughtering you", to which Ismail replied, "Father, do what you are ordered to do." This is when Ibrahim decided to sacrifice his son as an act of faith and obedience to the almighty. However, moved by Ibrahim's faith sent an angel with a goat and asked him to replace his son with the goat. Thus, Eid-al-Adha or Bakri Ed commemorates Ibrahim’s intended sacrifice of his son Ismail to God.

Differences between Eid ul Adha and Eid ul Fitr

Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Adha is also known popularly known as Bakra Eid in India and other Asian countries. Eid-ul-Adha and Eid-uk-Fitr are two different festivals celebrated by the Muslim community. While Bakra Eid or Eidal-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which takes place after the holy month of Ramadan.

