The Feast of the Immaculate Conception is marked annually on December 8 in several countries around the world. The annual event is also known as the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception which celebrates the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary on December 8, nine months before the feast of the Nativity of Mary on September 8. The day of Feast of the Immaculate Conception is one of the most important Marian feasts in the liturgical calendar of the Latin Church. This day honours the belief that the Virgin Mary was conceived without original sin, preserving her purity from the very moment of her conception. In this article, let’s know more about Feast of the Immaculate Conception 2024 date, history and significance of this annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Feast of the Immaculate Conception 2024 Date

Feast of the Immaculate Conception 2024 falls on Sunday, December 8.

Feast of the Immaculate Conception History

As per historical records, the Eastern Church first celebrated a Feast of the Conception of the Most Holy and All Pure Mother of God on December 9 around the 5th century in Syria. The original title of the feast focused more on Saint Anne, being termed Sylepsis tes hagias kai theoprometoros Annas. By the 7th century, the feast was already widely known in the East. The first move towards describing Mary's conception as "immaculate" came in the 11th century. Our Lady of Mercy Day 2024 Date: Know Significance of the Annual Event Dedicated to Virgin Mary.

The feast was solemnised as a holy day of obligation on December 6, 1708, by the papal bull Commissi Nobis Divinitus of Pope Clement XI. It is celebrated with Masses, parades, fireworks, processions, food and cultural festivities in honour of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Catholic countries. Since 1953, the Pope visits the Column of the Immaculate Conception in the Piazza di Spagna to offer expiatory prayers commemorating the solemn event.

Feast of the Immaculate Conception Significance

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception is significant in Catholic tradition as it commemorates the belief that the Virgin Mary was conceived without original sin. This Immaculate Conception, emphasises God's unique grace bestowed upon Mary, preparing her to be the Mother of Jesus Christ. The feast highlights Mary's purity, holiness, and her special role in salvation history. The day is marked by masses, prayers, and processions in Catholic communities around the world.

