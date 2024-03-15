Freedom of Information Day commemorates the birth anniversary of the fourth US President James Madison, a key advocate for openness in government. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and access to information in a democratic society. As we observe Freedom of Information Day 2024, let's learn all about the day.

Freedom of Information Day 2024- Date & Origin

President Madison believed that an informed citizenry was essential for the functioning of a democracy, and he championed the idea that the government should be accountable to the people. In his words, "A popular Government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or, perhaps both."

Freedom of Information Day, observed annually on March 16th, is a time to celebrate the progress that has been made in ensuring access to government information, as well as to reflect on the challenges that remain. The day is also an opportunity to recognize the efforts of individuals and organizations that work tirelessly to promote transparency and accountability in government.

One of the key ways in which Freedom of Information Day is celebrated is through educational events and activities that raise awareness about the importance of access to information. These events often include workshops, seminars, and panel discussions that focus on topics such as the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and the role of the media in holding the government accountable.

Freedom of Information Day is also a time to honour the contributions of whistleblowers and investigative journalists who risk their lives to uncover the truth. These individuals play a crucial role in ensuring that the public has access to information vital to a functioning democracy.

As we observe Freedom of Information Day, let us remember the words of President Madison and reaffirm our commitment to openness, transparency, and accountability in government. By upholding these values, we can ensure that our democracy remains strong and vibrant for generations to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).