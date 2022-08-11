Gamha Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Shravan by the people of Odisha. Also known as Rakhi Purnima, Gamha Purnima 2022 falls on August 11 and is sure to be filled with fun and festivities. Gamha Purnima is especially focused on celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, similar to Raksha Bandhan in North India. This is the reason that this festival is also known as Rakhi Purnima. As we prepare to celebrate Gamha Purnima 2022, here is everything you need to know about this festival, the date and significance of Rakhi Purnima and more. When Is Raksha Bandhan 2022 in India? Date, History, Different Stories and Legends That You Must Know About the Rakhi Festival.

When is Gamha Purnima 2022?

As mentioned above, Gamha Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on August 11. This annual commemoration falls on the full moon day in the month of Shravan. Gamha Purnima signifies the birth anniversary of Baladev — the eldest brother of Lord Sri Krishna. However, some people also observe this auspicious day as Rakhi Purnima.

Significance of Gamha Purnima

Gamha Purnima is celebrated on the birthday of Lord Baladev or Balabhadra, and in some regions, people worship cattle and offer their prayers to the almighty. A major highlight of the festival is the organisation of a regional sport called Gamha Diyan — a fun and engaging game that brings the people of the community together. Many people also observe this day as Rakhi Purnima. In this celebration, siblings often tie a Rakhi to each other to mark and commemorate their unique bond. Sharing gifts to make each other feel special is also a common practice.

It is interesting to note that while traditionally the celebration of Rakhi in Odisha is not a big observance, the cultural prevalence of this continues to grow. The celebration falls on the same day as Raksha Bandhan in North India. We hope that the celebration of Gamha Purnima 2022 fills your life with all the love, light and happiness. Happy Gamha Purnima 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2022 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).