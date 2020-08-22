Mumbai, August 22: With the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated in Mumbai and rest of India, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday issued mandatory guidelines for Ganesh idol immersion. Apart from appealing people to immerse the Ganesh idols at home, BMC stated made it clear that under no circumstances people will be allowed to enter pond or sea for immersion process.

Issuing the guidelines, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, also known as BMC, said, "Devotees who are celebrating Ganesh Festival in their homes are advised to carry out immersion of the Ganesh idols at their homes in a bucket or a drum as their first preference." Ganpati Visarjan 2020: BMC Launches Website shreeganeshvisarjan.com for Ganesh Idol Visarjan, Here's How Devotees Can Book Slots.

Adding more, the civic body said, "There are 70 natural immersion spots for Ganesh idols within MCGM jurisdiction and they are made available this year as well. However, only those citizens/devotees residing within 2 km radius of these spots are allowed to immerse their idols at thereby handing over the idols to MCGM teams made available at these spots. The citizens/devotees shall not be allowed to enter the seawater or water of natural spots to immerse the idols themselves under any circumstances."

Here's what the BMC guidelines said:

Essential instructions for the Idol Immersion by Devotees in Ganeshotsav-2020. pic.twitter.com/FzwaOn3N38 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 22, 2020

Among other things, BMC also barred processions during Ganpati Festival 2020. Also, those taking the Ganesh idols for immersion should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks, using sanitisers and follow social distancing. The civic body said that adequate arrangements have been made for the safety of the people amid COVID-19 pandemic and requested the Mumbaikars to celebrate the Ganeshotsav-2020 on a smaller scale.

