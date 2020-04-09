Guru Angad Dev Ji 468th Death Anniversary: Remembering The Second Sikh Guru, Who Invented The Present Form of Gurmukhi Script, on His Jyoti Jot Diwas

Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Sikh community across the world observes the 468th death anniversary of Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji today, i.e. April 9. According to the Gregorian calendar, Guruji left for heavenly abode on March 29, 1552. The second Sikh Guru was born at Harike, Amritsar in the year 1504 to Bhai Pheru Mall Ji and Mata Sabhrai Ji. Lehna was the birth name of Sri Guru Angad Dev ji. He was born into a Hindu family. At the age of 27 years, Lehna ji had met Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first guru of Sikhs. He got so much influenced by him, that he adopted Sikhism. Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji Parkash Purab 2020: Facts To Know About Second Guru of Sikhs On His 516th Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Dev ji renamed Bhai Lehna ji as Angad and chose him as the second guru of Sikhs on June 13, 1539. Guru Angad ji was chosen as the second Sikh guru only after Guru Nanak subjecting him to various tests. After the death of Guru Nanak on September 22, 1539, Guru Angad left Kartarpur for the village of Khadur Sahib. Guru Angad married Mata Khivi in January 1520, when he was 16 years old. Sri Guru Hargobind 376th Death Anniversary: Facts About The Sixth Guru Of The Sikhs.

Guru Angad was credited with the invention of the present form of the Gurmukhi script which became the medium of writing the Punjabi language. Notably, the hymns of all the Gurus and saints are written in Gurumukhi script in Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The second guru also contributed 63 Shabads and Saloks. These are now registered in the Guru Granth Sahib. Guru Angad Dev believed in casteless society. The second Sikh guru always preached that man and women were equal before God, so he welcomed women to the Sangat.

Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji started the institution of langar, a community kitchen where all sat together in a row, regardless of caste or status, and ate the same food. From then on the tradition to serve langars in all Sikh gurudwaras began. Guru Angad was a great patron of wrestling. Due to this reason, he started a Mall Akhara, a system where physical exercises, martial arts, and wrestling was taught. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Utsav 2019: Remembering Ninth Guru of Sikhs on 399th Jayanti.

Before his death, Guru Angad, following the example set by Guru Nanak, nominated Guru Amar Das as his successor. The second Sikh Guru believed that every human being has a spark of divinity and the body is a temple of God as it carries the soul.