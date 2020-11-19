Happy Chhath 2020! The second day of Chhath Puja, Kharna is taking place today and we bring you a collection of Chhath 2020 wishes and messages to wish your family and friends on Kharna day. Chhath Puja, the major celebration of North India that involves offering prayers to Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev is here. This four-day festival is observed to seek blessing for family members, happiness and prosperity. Chhath Puja 2020 is observed on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi and this unique festival of Suryopasana is observed by both men and women. But before we know more about the day, here's Surya Shashthi wishes in Hindi Happy Chhath Puja 2020 messages, GIF images, stickers and SMS in Hindi on the occasion of Chhath. The festival begins with the Chaturthi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and concludes after offering arghya to the Sun on the morning of Saptami after main worship on the Shashthi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This fast is extremely difficult and lasts for upto 36 hours You might want to know Chhath Puja 2020 date & full Schedule: When is Nahay Khay, Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya and Usha Arghya? You must also know of 11 things NOT to do during the mahaparv while offering prayers to Chhathi Maiyya to not make mistake.

It is believed that the festival of Chhath has been going on since the Vedic period. One can get a glimpse of Vedic Aryan culture in this festival dedicated to Lord Surya, Usha, Nature, Water, Air etc. This festival is celebrated with much pomp in various parts of the country BUT mainly Bihar and UP. The Mahaparva of Chhath may not be celebrated as usual this year so you can celebrate Chhath Puja 2020 at home in these 4 ways that can help you follow vrat vidhi if you're unable to pray at the Ghats.

Meanwhile, let's spread some happiness and joy via social media using these Chhath Puja Vrat Messages in Hindi, Bhojpuri and English that we have handcrafted for you! These Chhath 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, SMS and Facebook Status, Chhath Puja Vrat Messages in English, Chhath 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Messages will bring a smile on the faces of your friends and family.

Chhath Puja Messages For Kharna Reads: Chhath Puja Ka Pavan Parva, Hai Surya Dev Ki Puja Ka Parva, Karo Milke Surya Dev ko Pranama, Aur Bolo Sukh Shanti Dey Apaar. Happy Kharna and Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Messages For Kharna Reads: May This Chhath Puja Brings, Blessings and Happiness in Your Way, May All Your Dreams Come True And All Evils Shed Away. Happy Kharna and Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Messages For Kharna Reads: Poore Ho Aapke Sare Aim, Sada Badhti Rahe Aap Ki Fame, Milte Rahe Sabse Pyar Aur Dosti, Aur Mila a Lot of Fun & Masti. Wish You a Happy Chhath Puja With a Plenty of Peace & Prosperity. Happy Kharna and Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Pooja Aae Banake Ujaale Khul Jae Aapaki Kismat Ka Taala, Happy Chhath Pooja 2020

Chhath Puja WhatsApp Message Reads: Mandir Ki Ghanti, Aarati Ki Thali, Nadi Ke Kinare, Suraj Ki Laali, Zindagi Mein Aae Khushiyon Ki Bahar, Aapako Mubaarak Ho Chhath Ka Tyohaar!

Chhath Puja WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaya Hai Bhagavan Surya Ka Rath

Aaj Hai Manbhaavan Sunahari Chhath, Chhath 2020 Ki Shubhakamanayen!

Chhath Puja WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapako Mubaarak Ho Chhath, Surya Dev Ki Kripa Rahe Ap Pe Har Wakt, Chhath 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhakamanayen!

Chhath Puja WhatsApp Message Reads: Hamesha Aap Par Rahe Meharabaan Upar Vaala. Yahi Maangata Hai Apaka Yah Chahane Vala

Chhath 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhakamanayen!

