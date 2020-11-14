Happy Diwali 2020! "How to wish happy Diwali in different Indian languages?" is one of the most searched questions on the internet. The four-day festival is celebrated from November 12 to November 16 all over India and people celebrate the day by lighting diyas, decorating the house with Diwali rangoli designs, Diwali mehndi designs and bursting of firecrackers as these things are considered auspicious on this day. But before that, you might want to check out the full Diwali 2020 calendar with dates and shubh muhurat of Govatsa Dwadashi, Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Laxmi Pooja, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more! That is not it, let's share the joy on this day via WhatsApp messages and stickers, newest Diwali text messages and picture messages.

However, if you are wondering how to wish happy Diwali in different Indian languages? which is also one of the most searched questions on the internet. Twitter India comes to the rescue with this tweet:

Diwali Wishes in Hindi – Diwali ki Shubhkamnayein “दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं”

Diwali Wishes in Telugu – Deepavali Subhakankshalu “దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు

Diwali Wishes in Tamil – Deepavali Nalvaazhtukkal “தபாவளி நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்”

Diwali Wishes in Kannada – Deepavali Habbada Shubhashayagalu “ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು”

Diwali Wishes in Marathi – Diwalichya Hardik Shubhechha “दिवाळच्य हरिक शुभखे”

Diwali Wishes in Oriya – Deepavalira Anek Shubhechha “ଦୀପାବଳିର ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଛା”

Diwali Wishes in Bengali – Subho Diwalir Preeti O Subeccha “শুভ দীপাবলীর প্রীতি ও শুভেচ্ছা”

Diwali Wishes in Malayalam – Deepavali Aashamsagal “ദീപാവലി ആശംസകള്‍”

Diwali Wishes in Gujarati – Diwali ni Hardik Shubechao Ne Nutan Varshabhinandan “तुन्का सग्गाठंकयी दीपावली ची हार्दिक शुभेच्छा “

Diwali Wishes in Punjabi – Tuhanu Diwali Diyan Bohut Bohut Vadhaiyan Hon “ਟੂਹਾਨੂ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦਿਿਆਨ ਬਹੁਵਤ ਵਢੇੇਨ ਮਾਨਯੋਗ”

You can also send across Happy Diwali 2020 animated GIF greetings & messages to wish everyone 'Shubh Deepavali' and 'Diwali ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen' with some of the most wonderful images, Diwali quotes and photos. Let's spread happiness and positivity with Happy Diwali Images, Happy Diwali Images in Marathi, Happy Diwali HD Images, Happy Diwali Wallpaper Download, Shubh Deepavali images, HD wallpapers, Diwali 2020 messages, Deepavali wishes in Marathi, Diwali WhatsApp Stickers, Diwali 2020 GIF status video and more.

