Earth Hour is the annual celebration to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour. The timing is always 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm and this day generally fall towards the end of March every year. This event started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. When Holy Saturday falls on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour is moved a week early rather than its usual date. Earth Hour 2021 will be celebrated on March 27 and you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for Happy Earth Hour 2021 HD images, wallpapers, wishes, Facebook greetings, GIF Messages, WhatsApp stickers and SMS to encourage everybody to save the light.

Earth Hour was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney in 2007. This event is now one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment. Earth Hour engages millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories, switching off their lights to show support for our planet. To observe Earth Hour on March 27, the BSES discoms have urged its Delhi consumers to switch off all non-essential lights and electrical appliances for an hour to create awareness about the importance of saving light. Inspirational Quotes for Earth Hour: Thoughtful Sayings on Environment and Nature to Show You Care for the Green Planet.

On Earth Hour 2021, many events will take place online and you could also become part of it. You can send across these newest Earth Hour 2020 wishes and greetings via SMSes, picture messages, text messages, and can also be made up into amazing GIFs and videos as well. You could play your part wherein you try to influence and encourage to participate in this planet-saving global event.

Get innovative by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers from here for Earth Hour 2021. We wish you all a very Happy Earth Hour and appeal to everybody to save the light.

