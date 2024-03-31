It's Easter Sunday Morning! A good morning indeed. Easter Sunday 2024 will be celebrated on March 31. This annual commemoration is a joyous occasion for all practising Christians and marks the day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus Christ, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance. From Easter church services to Easter feasts with family and friends, there are various special ways that this holiday is celebrated by people across the world. A Christian holiday, Easter, allows people the chance to spend some quality time with their loved ones and celebrate the return of Christ. Many people also take this opportunity to share Happy Easter wishes and messages, Easter Sunday 2024 greetings, Happy Easter Sunday images and wallpapers, Good Morning WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers and Happy Easter Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

A moveable feast, the date of the Easter celebration changes every year based on the beginning of Lent and Holy Week observance. Easter is an important and joyous occasion marked after the days of mourning on Good Friday and Holy Saturday. Easter Sunday celebrates Jesus' supernatural resurrection from the dead, which is one of the chief tenets of the Christian faith. There are various religions and cultural ways that this day is celebrated. Due to its observance, Easter celebrations at the peak of the spring season involve various fun activities like painting easter eggs with family and friends, sharing easter bunny chocolates and more.

People also prepare special easter meals, which are often similar to the Thanksgiving meals, except the turkey can be replaced by chicken. The commemoration gives people the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends. As we prepare to celebrate Easter 2024, here are some Happy Easter wishes and messages, Easter Sunday 2024 greetings, Happy Easter Sunday images and wallpapers, Easter 2024 Whatsapp stickers and Happy Easter Facebook status pictures you can post online.

Happy Easter 2024 Images & Good Morning HD Wallpapers

Easter Greetings (Photo Credits: publicdomainpictures)

Happy Easter 2024 Images & Good Morning HD Wallpapers

Easter Greetings (File Image)

Happy Easter 2024 Images & Good Morning HD Wallpapers

Easter Wishes (File Image)

Happy Easter 2024 Images & Good Morning HD Wallpapers

Easter Wishes (File Image)

Happy Easter 2024 Images & Good Morning HD Wallpapers

Easter (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Easter 2024 Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes And Images To Send To Family And Friends

We hope that Easter 2024 brings with it all the love, light and happiness that you and your family deserve, Happy Easter!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2024 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).